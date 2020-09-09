Leeds United new boy Robin Koch is relishing the chance to see if Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s assessment of Marcelo Bielsa is right, having joined the Whites ahead of 2020/21 campaign.

The Germany international has swapped Bundesliga club Freiburg for newly-promoted Premier League club Leeds in the ongoing transfer window.

Koch will work under the management of Bielsa at the Yorkshire-based club and the centre-back is looking forward to life under the Argentine tactician.

Expressing his excitement at linking up with 65-year-old, Koch has pointed out how Manchester City boss Guardiola, who is viewed as one of the best in the business, is an admirer of Bielsa.

Having read Guardiola’s views on Bielsa, Koch is relishing the chance to see if the assessment is right during his time at Elland Road.

“For Pep Guardiola, Bielsa is the best coach in the world from what I’ve read. And Guardiola is not just anyone“, Koch told German magazine Sport Bild.

“If someone like that says something like that, there must be something behind it.“

Leeds travel to Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season and Koch could be in line to play in his first match under Bielsa.