Leeds United will formally complete the signing of winger Crysencio Summerville from Feyenoord next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The highly rated Netherlands Under-19 international has refused to extend his contract at Feyenoord and the De Kuip outfit are looking to offload him.

Leeds have been successful with an offer of £1m for Summerville and are now pushing to take the deal over the line.

The winger could undergo his medical with the Whites in the Netherlands, before he then travels to England next week to put pen to paper on a deal at Elland Road.

He will add to the signings being made by the Premier League new boys over the course of the transfer window.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of having a number of wide options in the ranks and Summerville will be available for the Argentine to call upon.

Despite his tender years, Summerville made 21 appearances for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, scoring twice and providing three assists for his team-mates.

He is not in the first team mix this season due to his contractual stance and is now set to end his association with Feyenoord.

Summerville has been capped on five occasions by the Netherlands at Under-19 level.