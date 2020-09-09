Liverpool have not quoted a figure for Rhian Brewster to any of the clubs who want to sign him on a permanent deal this summer, according to the Sun.

The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Swansea City and has half of the Premier League chasing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Several clubs are interested in signing him on loan ahead of next month’s transfer deadline, but there are suggestions some are also interested in doing a permanent deal.

Sheffield United are one of the clubs who are plotting an audacious swoop to sign the young striker on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

But it has been claimed that none of the suitors know at what price Liverpool would be prepared to sell him.

The Reds are yet to quote a figure for Brewster as they continued to ponder on what to do with the youngster.

Jurgen Klopp has not taken a decision on whether he is prepared to sell or even loan the striker out in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that none of the informal offers Liverpool have fielded have gone even close to what the Reds would want for Brewster.