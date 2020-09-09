Liverpool youngster Anderson Arroyo is currently training with Portuguese top flight club Tondela, with coach Pako Ayestaran assessing the Colombian before a potential swoop.

The Colombia Under-20s defender, who joined Liverpool’s youth set-up in January 2018, spent last season on loan at Czech Republic club Mlada Boleslav.

Arroyo returned to his parent club following his loan spell earlier in the summer, but has not played a game since February.

According to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, the full-back is currently training with Ayestaran’s Tondela in Portugal.

The Primeira Liga outfit are running the rule over the Liverpool starlet in training, with Ayestaran assessing the player’s physical condition.

Tondela could sign Arroyo on loan if they are satisfied with his fitness levels.

Predominantly a left-back, the Colombian can also operate as a right-back, and Tondela want to bolster their defensive options.

Tondela coach Ayestaran has a connection with Liverpool, having functioned as Rafael Benitez’s assistant at the Merseyside-based club between 2004 and 2007.