Mendy is expected to depart Rennes in the coming days as Chelsea are making progress in talks to capture his services.
The 28-year-old has made it clear to Rennes that he wants to leave and does not want to miss out on the opportunity to join a club of Chelsea’s stature.
Rennes are expecting Chelsea to table a bid worth €25m soon and they are already planning for life beyond Mendy next season.
And according to French daily Ouest-France, they have made a move for Granada’s Portuguese goalkeeper Silva as the replacement for Mendy.
The 26-year-old has a €15m buy-out clause in his contract but his current deal runs out at the end of next season and Rennes believe they could sign him for a lower figure.
It has been claimed that the French club have offered €8m to Granada and are hoping to agree on a deal.
Rennes appear to be resigned to losing Mendy to Chelsea and are making concrete efforts to bring in his replacement soon.