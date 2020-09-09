Rennes have identified Granada shot-stopper Rui Silva as a potential replacement for Chelsea goalkeeping target Edouard Mendy.

Mendy is expected to depart Rennes in the coming days as Chelsea are making progress in talks to capture his services.

The 28-year-old has made it clear to Rennes that he wants to leave and does not want to miss out on the opportunity to join a club of Chelsea’s stature.

Rennes are expecting Chelsea to table a bid worth €25m soon and they are already planning for life beyond Mendy next season.

And according to French daily Ouest-France, they have made a move for Granada’s Portuguese goalkeeper Silva as the replacement for Mendy.

The 26-year-old has a €15m buy-out clause in his contract but his current deal runs out at the end of next season and Rennes believe they could sign him for a lower figure.

It has been claimed that the French club have offered €8m to Granada and are hoping to agree on a deal.

Rennes appear to be resigned to losing Mendy to Chelsea and are making concrete efforts to bring in his replacement soon.