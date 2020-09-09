Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed Leon Balogun for the attitude he has shown since he arrived at the club, with the defender hungry to play.

The Light Blues bolstered their defence with the addition of 32-year-old Nigeria international Balogun on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The former Brighton man received the nod ahead of Filip Helander and George Edmundson to start alongside Connor Goldson in Rangers’ opening three league games before going off injured against St. Johnstone.

Balogun has made a strong impact in the team, helping Rangers keep clean sheets in all three games, and Gerrard believes he has added to the fierce competition for the two centre-back spots.

Heaping praise on the summer signing, the former Liverpool captain thinks that Balogun has taken the challenge to the other centre-halves in the team, fighting for one of the two spots, while admitting he will hand every centre-back game time.

“I think Leon has come in and really took the challenge to Connor, Filip and George and said ‘look, I am here to play, I’m not here to make the numbers up’, which is great”, Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

“So the competition for places is really fierce at centre-back.

“I think they will all play over the course of the season because I have got full trust in them all.“

Rangers sit top of the Scottish Premiership table after collecting 16 points from their opening five matches.