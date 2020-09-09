Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs who have put in enquiries for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, but no concrete talks have been initiated yet.

Inter may be open to offers to sell Brozovic in the ongoing transfer window in order to raise funds, as they look to land Antonio Conte’s top targets.

The Croatian has his admirers across Europe and Inter are expecting clubs to knock on their door for the midfielder ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Tottenham do hold an interest in Brozovic and Jose Mourinho remains keen to improve the quality of his squad in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club have been in with an enquiry for Brozovic.

Bayern Munich have also tested the water over a swoop for the Croatian.

Neither side have yet taken a further step though to officially open talks with Inter over a deal to sign Brozovic in the ongoing transfer window.

All eyes will be on whether Bayern Munich or Tottenham do firm up their interest as the window progresses.