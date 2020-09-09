RB Leipzig sporting director Marcus Krosche is delighted with the return of Manchester City left-back Angelino on loan.

German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig announced the extension of Manchester City defender Angelino’s loan deal for the season on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard moved to Die Roten Bullen on loan in January and played a key role in the side’s Champions League semi-final run.

Now Angelino is set to ply his trade for Julian Nagelsmann’s side for a full season and RB Leipzig sporting director Krosche is delighted to have the left-back at the club.

Krosche also feels Angelino understands RB Leipzig’s brand of football, having taken little time to settle and make an impact at the club.

“Angelino hasn’t needed much time to settle in with us and he’s understood our brand of football from the start“, Krosche told the club’s official site.

“He did really well in the Ruckrunde and also helped us achieve our goals in the Champions League. He’s made a great impact with us.

“That’s why we’re so pleased that he’ll be wearing an RB Leipzig shirt for at least another season.“

Die Roten Bullen also have an option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee said to be in the region of £16m.