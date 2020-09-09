Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that the Gers missed Filip Helander’s presence in defence in the latter half of last season and is relieved to have him back and available for selection.

A foot injury kept the Sweden international out of action for a good part of the 2019/20 season, but the defender has been available for selection since the start of the new campaign.

Helander came back into the team after summer signing Leon Balogun suffered an injury in Rangers’ league game against St. Johnstone and has helped the side keep four consecutive clean sheets.

Reflecting on the Swede’s impact, Gers boss Gerrard has admitted that the centre-back was sorely missed from January, but is delighted to have him back in the team this term.

The 40-year-old explained that Helander’s experience, leadership skills and defensive ability provide great value to the Glasgow outfit.

“We missed Fil”, Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

“From January onwards, I think he missed three-and-a-half months.

“And his experience and his leadership, and the way he defends, and what he is like for the team in terms of his voice, he was certainly missed.

“We certainly benefited from having him available in the early stages of this season.”

Having made a strong impact upon returning from injury, Helander will be looking to build on the momentum and nail down a starting spot going forward.