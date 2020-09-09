West Ham United linked winger Adam Ounas would prefer a move away from Serie A if he departs Napoli in the current transfer window.

Napoli are prepared to listen to offers for the Algeria winger and are prepared to sell him if they are offered the right price.

Ounas has attracted interest from Serie A outfit Cagliari and the club are interested in taking him from Napoli ahead of the end of the window.

However, the deal is likely to be complicated for Cagliari as Ounas has clear views on what he would like to happen if he departs Napoli.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Ounas is prepared to leave Napoli, but wants to head away from Serie A.

Cagliari’s interest in Ounas is firm, but for the moment, the player is not willing to move to the Serie A club ahead of the end of the window.

The 23-year-old is rated at a minimum of €12m by Napoli.

Ounas has been offered to several clubs in Europe, including to West Ham, and he is now keen to bide his time before deciding on his future.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham take the plunge and make a move for Ounas.