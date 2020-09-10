Jeremy Doku’s father has revealed that Liverpool laid out the red carpet in order to sign the Anderlecht starlet when he was still only 15.

The 18-year-old winger made his debut for Belgium last weekend and three days later scored his first international goal for the Red Devils in a 5-1 win over Iceland.

Jeremy is a highly rated talent in Belgium and big clubs have been tracking his development at Anderlecht for a number of years.

Liverpool even tried to sign him when he was just 15 and David Doku, the winger’s father, admitted that the player and his family travelled to England, where Liverpool laid out the red carpet for them.

He claimed that the Reds offered completely fresh life to the whole family on Merseyside and Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah met Jeremy to tempt him into joining the club.

But the player had no wish to move to England then and David insists that he was excited to return to Belgium and go back to training with Anderlecht.

David told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “Mo Salah gave him his shirt. Jurgen Klopp had a long chat with us. He told us that Jeremy could be Sadio Mane’s long-term successor.

“Liverpool showed us the school, the house where our family would live, the car that we would get. If we wanted, the club would find me a job. And also: we heard what our son could earn.

“Jeremy was never interested: he didn’t want to move to Liverpool, nor to England.

“He cheered up when we said that we’d go home again.

“He replied: ‘Then I can go out to train with Anderlecht tomorrow’.”

Anderlecht are expected to field offers for Jeremy before the end of the transfer window next month but are hopeful of keeping him at the club next season.