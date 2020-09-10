Club Brugge are ready to play the waiting game for Southampton centre-back Wesley Hoedt and believe his price could drop.

Southampton are working towards finding a solution for Hoedt, who spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp and is not part of the club’s plans going forward.

Several Belgian sides such as Anderlecht and Gent are interested in signing the Dutch defender in the ongoing transfer window, but no deal is yet in place.

Anderlecht are claimed to have agreed on a deal with Southampton to sign him only for Hoedt to reject the proposal.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge are the ones who are best-placed to sign the defender in the ongoing window.

Hoedt has already spoken to several Club Brugge players over joining and the club feel well placed.

They are confident that Antwerp and Gent cannot afford Hoedt.

Club Brugge know that Southampton want to move him on and Hoedt is desperate to leave as well.

They believe his price will drop further in the coming weeks as the window moves towards the deadline on 5th October.