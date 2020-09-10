Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Everton for getting his priority targets in James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan in the ongoing transfer window.

After weeks of speculation Everton signed the three players within a span of few days and got Ancelotti the targets he wanted to strengthen his squad for the new season.

Everton got the deals done in time for the start of the new season this weekend and Ancelotti insists that the club did a brilliant job in landing all the three priority targets he wanted at Goodison Park.

The Everton manager said in a press conference: “We are happy to have these players.

“I think the club did a fantastic job. These players, James, Doucoure and Allan were the priorities for us.”

Everton have signed Rodriquez on a free transfer from Real Madrid and they will only pay a percentage of the fee if they sell him in the future.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder’s career has stalled over the last few years, but Ancelotti is confident of getting the best out of him and insisted that he is fantastic professional.

“I know the player well, I worked with him for a few years.

“He is a fantastic player, a fantastic professional.”

Everton will open their Premier League campaign away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.