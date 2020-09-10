Celtic captain Scott Brown has heaped praise on new Bhoys David Turnbull and Shane Duffy and is sure the two will significantly strengthen the squad.

Following the arrival of Albian Ajeti from West Ham, Neil Lennon further bolstered his ranks with the additions of Turnbull and Duffy, from Motherwell and Brighton respectively.

Celtic captain Brown is delighted with the club’s business in the transfer market and is confident that the two new signings will strengthen the team.

The 35-year-old revealed that he has watched Turnbull in action a lot and is impressed with what the Scot, who he labelled fantastic, has to offer.

Brown is also an admirer of Duffy’s qualities and has heaped praise on the Brighton loanee’s leadership skills and defensive abilities.

“I’ve seen a lot of Turnbull. He’s a fantastic footballer. Young and keen“, Brown told a press conference.

“Duffy is an international. He’s a leader, great in the air, good with his feet and a strong defender.

“Great signings we’ve brought in and that’ll definitely help strengthen the squad.”

Both Turnbull and Duffy could be in line to make their Celtic debuts when the Hoops visit Ross County in the league this weekend.