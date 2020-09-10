Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Rodrigo is a forward of known quality and has the ability to play in the Premier League.

The Whites paid a club-record fee of £27m to sign the Spain international forward from Valencia during the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds are confident that the 29-year-old will add experience and proven quality to the squad as they prepare for their return to the Premier League after 16 years away.

Bielsa insists that there are little doubts about the quality of Rodrigo and insisted that the fact that he starts for a team of Spain’s quality shows the level at which he can perform.

The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “He’s a very known player, he has an extensive track record.

“He’s also a starter for an important nation in Europe. That defines him as a player.”

Leeds have also signed defender Robin Koch from SC Freiburg and Bielsa believes that both his new signings are of the quality needed to thrive in the top flight of English football.

“Two players who have the correct level to play in the Premier League.”

Both Koch and Rodrigo are tipped to start when Leeds travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday.