Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann is sure that Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara will join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window.

Having entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich, the Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been touted as a possible destination, with Thiago said to be keen on playing under the management of Klopp.

However, the Merseyside-based club are yet to approach Bayern Munich, despite their Premier League campaign kicking off this weekend.

While Thiago’s future remains up in the air, former Germany midfielder Hamann is confident that the 29-year-old will be plying his trade at Anfield next season.

“I am sure that Thiago will play for Liverpool next season“, Hamann was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

It has been claimed that Liverpool’s move for Thiago could depend on Georginio Wijnaldum’s future at the club, with the Dutchman linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Reds are said to be looking to generate funds before pushing for a deal for the Bayern Munich star, with money for transfers tight despite the club winning the Champions League and Premier League over the last two seasons.