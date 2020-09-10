Inter are considering Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri as an alternative option to Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Antonio Conte wants to bolster his midfield options in the ongoing transfer window and is keen to land Kante from his former club Chelsea.

However, no progress has been made and Inter will need to make player sales to stand a chance of submitting a bid which Chelsea would accept.

Inter have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielders Tonguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko as they look to strengthen their midfield.

They are also looking at other options and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have an eye on Fulham’s 29-year-old midfielder Seri.

Inter are considering the Ivory Coast international as an alternative to their primary target Kante.

Seri spent last season on loan in Turkey, plying his trade for Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

The midfielder has returned to Craven Cottage following the end of his loan contract, but might not be in the plans of Fulham boss Scott Parker, who has already signed Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed for his midfield.

It remains to be seen if Inter will make a move for the Ivorian.