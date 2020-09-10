Leeds United new boy Robin Koch has conceded that the level of analysis Marcelo Bielsa did on him when the club were trying to sign him surprised him.

Ben White was Leeds’ top target but after Brighton rejected multiple bids for the defender, the Yorkshire giants turned towards signing Koch from Freiburg.

Leeds paid a fee if around £13m to sign the Germany centre-back and he is expected to start against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Koch has revealed that Leeds went into extreme detail with him during the negotiations and supplied him with a mountain of analysis before convincing him to move to Elland Road in the transfer window.

The German conceded that the meticulous nature of Bielsa’s analysis on him surprised him and he admitted that he saw the best chance of developing further in the Premier League under the Leeds head coach.

Koch told German magazine SportBild: “Leeds were looking for a strong defender who can play out from the back and be brave on the ball.

“They have dealt with me in extreme details – I received a lot of emails, a lot of files, a lot of presentations.

“I was surprised by how precisely I was analysed. Here too, you could see Bielsa’s meticulousness.

“Ultimately, it is extremely important for me to develop myself in the current stage of my career and get the ideal help.

“And therefore the Premier League and therefore, Bielsa.”

Koch has represented Germany in international football and has three caps to his name.