Premier League sides Leeds United and Brighton have tabled bids for Lazio full-back Jordan Lukaku, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lukaku was close to joining Newcastle United last summer and he is again being linked with a move to England a year later.

Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Belgian defender and Lazio have received offers for him in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Leeds and Brighton have lodged bids to snare Lukaku away from Lazio in the current transfer period.

It has been claimed that the offers are for €5m, and the Premier League pair are waiting for Lazio to respond to the bids.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is a big fan of the player and believes he has the ability to change games with his performances.

But his injury issues over the last two years have been an issue and Lazio are considering their options.

Lazio could consider accepting the bid for the defender, but for the moment no decision has been made.

Lukaku has two years left on his contract with the Serie A giants.