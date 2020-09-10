Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders is confident that a loan switch to Sparta Rotterdam makes good sense for Ben Woodburn, according to The Athletic.

Reds talent Woodburn is moving to the Dutch side on a season-long loan deal as he looks to kick on with his development.

Dutch coach Lijnders knows Sparta Rotterdam well and is confident that the midfielder will flourish at the club, where he will play top flight football.

Woodburn had other options on the table and was wanted by League One pair Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old talent enjoyed a stint on loan at Oxford United last season, while he has also had a temporary spell at Sheffield United.

The Wales international will now experience a different kind of football in the Netherlands, where he will come up against Eredivisie powerhours Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.

Sparta Rotterdam are due to open their league campaign by playing host to Ajax this coming weekend.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool talent Woodburn will be involved in the game against the legendary Dutch club.