Manchester United are not presently chasing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with the Spaniard currently favouring a move to Liverpool, according to The Athletic.

The Old Trafford outfit have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old Champions League winner and are said to be keen on signing him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is claimed to have held talks with the player, with Manchester United finding the midfielder’s wage demands to be too high.

However, it has now emerged that the Reds Devils are not currently chasing Thiago.

Manchester United are aware that Thiago wants to leave Bayern Munich and of the numbers that would be required to get a deal done to sign him.

But Liverpool are the favourites to sign the midfielder and the Spaniard has a clear preference to move to Anfield ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Manchester United have other priorities in the market, namely doing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

They have made significant progress in the last 24 hours towards sort out personal terms with Sancho and his agent’s fees.

Manchester United remain hopeful that they can strike a deal with Dortmund before the window closes next month.