Manchester City are remaining firm in their stance that they do not want to sell Eric Garcia to Barcelona for below a certain figure.

Garcia was snared away from the Barcelona academy by Manchester City in 2017 and the 19-year-old started in some big games for Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

But the teenager is in the final year of his contract and has made it clear that he is not interested in signing a new deal at Manchester City.

Garcia wants to return to Barcelona and the Catalan giants are working on an agreement to take him back to the Nou Camp.

A €10m offer has already been rejected and according to the Catalunyan radio program Tot Costa, Manchester City do not want to sell the defender for below the €18m mark.

The Premier League giants could have demanded €40m in a normal market, but in a changing landscape, they have set their expectations at €25m.

Barcelona do not want to spend more than €15m to sign their former player but are said to be prepared to play the waiting knowing that they are the only club Garcia wants to join.

Manchester City have found themselves in a tricky position as the player can walk away on a free transfer next year.

But they are not keen to do a deal below the €18m for Garcia with Barcelona.