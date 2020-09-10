Manchester United are close to accepting an offer from Roma for 30-year-old centre-back Chris Smalling, it has been claimed in Italy.

Smalling returned to Manchester United at the end of last season with the clear intent of returning to Roma following a fruitful loan spell with the Serie A giants

Roma and Manchester United have been in talks for months over agreeing on a deal for the defender’s permanent transfer and at some point, it seemed a deal could never be agreed

The Premier League giants have accepted that they will not receive the €20m they initially demanded for Smalling’s transfer.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Manchester United are now close to agreeing to let the defender move to Roma on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Premier League giants are close to accepting a deal that could be worth €12m that would see Smalling move to Roma.

The defender has also agreed to accept a three-year contract with an option of another year and is waiting for the two clubs to finalise the agreement.

The English defender has been Roma’s priority and Paulo Fonseca has been insistent on getting him back.

Smalling’s determination to move to Roma is also said to have greased the wheels of the negotiations between the two clubs.