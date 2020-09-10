Monaco have tabled a bid to sign Leeds United and Fulham target Florentino Luis from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is a highly-rated talent at Benfica, but lost his place in the team in the second half of last season.

Benfica are open to letting him depart for the right price, with Leeds, Fulham and Italian giants AC Milan all credited with holding an interest in snapping him up.

AC Milan had been considering signing him as an alternative to Tiemoue Bakayoko, but it has been claimed that the midfielder is running towards a move to England.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Monaco have also barged into the transfer saga involving Florentino and have put in a bid for him.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 giants have touched base with Benfica and have offered to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Monaco are prepared to set the purchase figure at €30m, which is believed to match the sum Benfica want.

The Portuguese giants are yet to respond to the offer and are closely studying the proposal they have received from Monaco.

A move to England is still possible for Florentino, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds and Fulham react to Monaco’s bid.