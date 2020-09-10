Leeds United new boy Robin Koch has insisted that the club have a clear plan in their mind for the next three to four years and no one is expecting miracles in their first year back in the Premier League.

Koch joined Leeds this summer from Freiburg for a fee of £13m and is expected to line up alongside Liam Cooper at the heart of their defence against Liverpool on Saturday.

The defender insists that Champions League football was not on his mind when he decided to join the Yorkshire giants in the ongoing transfer window.

He stressed that Leeds have a clear set of plans for the next three to four years and they have very realistic goals for their first season back in the Premier League.

Koch conceded that having a solid first season in the Premier League is the aim at the moment and the defender cannot wait to get started in the top tier of English football this weekend.

The centre-back told German magazine SportBild when asked about his goals at Leeds: “There is not a single new signing who would say, ‘Champions League right away, or I’ll be gone’.

“The club showed me that we have a clear plan. Our project is designed for the next three to four years.

“We are new to the league and first of all, we want to have a good first season in the Premier League.

“And I personally, I want to get into the league season as soon as possible and help the team.”

Koch and his Leeds team-mates are preparing for their first Premier League game in 16 years when they travel to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool on Saturday.