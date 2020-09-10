Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to pay Bournemouth’s asking price for Manchester United target Josh King in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Bournemouth sold Callum Wilson to Newcastle United earlier this week for a fee of £20m and are expected to let King leave a well if they are offered enough money.

The Norwegian striker wants to play in the Premier League and the Cherries are waiting for firm offers to arrive on their table for the 28-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an interest in signing him and King is also believed to be keen on returning to Manchester United, where he spent his formative years.

Tottenham have also identified the striker as a possible back-up for Harry Kane, but Bournemouth’s asking price is likely to be a problem for Spurs.

It has been claimed that the Cherries want a fee worth £15m to £20m for King before agreeing to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

But the money is tight at Tottenham and they are unlikely to shell out such a fee for a back-up striker.

Spurs are likely to consider cheaper options from abroad rather than look for solutions in England.

Bournemouth could have to consider lowering their price for King as Manchester United are also unlikely to pay such a figure if they want to sign him.