Frank Lampard has insisted that Chelsea cannot get carried away by talk of challenging for the league title next season and stressed that they need to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City first.

Chelsea have spent heavily in the transfer window so far and have invested in their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

They are set to spend even more with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy expected to become their next signing and there is talk that Chelsea could be genuine contenders to fight for the title alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

But Lampard is keen to stay away from the rhetoric and pointed out that Chelsea finished a good 32 points behind champions Liverpool last season.

He stressed that the goal is to close the gap with the top two first and believes Chelsea cannot afford to get ahead of themselves and get carried away by the talk of possibly winning the Premier League at the moment.

Lampard said in a press conference when asked about the title talk: “I’m not interested in what other people say about that.

“We finished a lot of points behind and we have to close the gap and build confidence. I am not making predictions.

“I understand that and I hope Chelsea fans are excited because we have brought in high level of players. But I know what it takes to win the Premier League.

“When you look at the teams that have dominated in recent years, and your eyes are drawn to Liverpool and Manchester City, they are a story that has run over a few years.

“We know expectations are there, but we want to improve and not get ahead of ourselves.”

Chelsea will open their league campaign on Monday night when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium.