West Ham United have returned with an improved offer of £30m for Burnley defender James Tarkowski after having an initial bid of £27m turned down by the Clarets, according to the Daily Telegraph.

David Moyes is looking to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and wants to bring in Tarkowski from league rivals Burnley.

The Hammers tabled a bid worth up to £27m for the centre-back last week, but saw it turned down by Sean Dyche’s side.

Now West Ham have returned with an improved offer of £30m in an attempt to convince Burnley to sell their star defender.

Tarkowski has a £50m release clause in his contract with the Clarets, but the Hammers are hopeful of negotiating the price down.

Burnley manager Dyche revealed on Wednesday that the 27-year-old was free to leave Turf Moor if his side receive the right price for the player.

However, there are suggestions that Burnley value Tarkowski at double the price West Ham offered in their initial offer, which means the Irons would have to trigger the defender’s release clause.

It remains to be seen if Burnley will compromise to sanction the sale of Tarkowski in the ongoing transfer window.