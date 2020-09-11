Aston Villa are set to table a bid for Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, who has also been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Rashica is expected to leave the Bundesliga club in the ongoing transfer window, but Werder Bremen are playing hardball on his asking price.

RB Leipzig were the early favourites, however they are unwilling to pay more than €15m for the winger, something which is not acceptable to Werder Bremen.

Aston Villa have been interested in the winger as for a number of weeks and were recently joined in the mix by Leeds; now Dean Smith’s men are preparing to step on the accelerator.

According to German daily Bild, the Premier League outfit are preparing to contact Werder Bremen with an official bid for Rashica.

It has been claimed that the proposed offer is likely to be around the €18m mark, close to the sum the Bundesliga side want.

The German club are believed to be ready to sell the player if they receive a fee in the region of €20m.

The Villans may be hopeful that the soon-to-be-delivered bid will open the pathway for them to sign Rashica ahead of next month’s deadline.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa putting in a bid sparks Leeds into action, with the Whites having not been afraid to splash the cash so far.