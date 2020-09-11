Bayer Leverkusen are willing to let winger Leon Bailey, who has been linked with Leeds United, leave for the right price before the window closes.

The Jamaica international will play no part in Leverkusen’s cup clash against Eintracht Norderstedt as he is currently quarantining.

He has been linked with a potential exit before the transfer window closes on 5th October and Premier League new boys Leeds have been credited with an interest in him.

And if Leeds do make an approach, Leverkusen are willing to sell Bailey for the right price, according to German daily Bild.

They will not stand in the winger’s way if they are satisfied with the money on the table for his departure.

The wide-man may also see Leverkusen’s Bundesliga opener on 20th September against Wolfsburg come too soon for him, and he could potentially have already played his last game for the BayArena club.

Bailey clocked 22 appearances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season, scoring five times and providing three assists for his team-mates.

He grabbed a goal in a crunch 4-3 league win over Hertha Berlin, while he also hit the back of the net in a draw at RB Leipzig.

The speedy winger has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and all eyes will be on whether he does make the switch before the window closes.