West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted he has heard nothing about a potential move to China for Hammers star Andriy Yarmolenko.

A nasty muscle injury and form issues limited Yarmolenko to just ten starts in the Premier League last season and the left-footed forward has been linked with leaving the London Stadium.

And a switch to China has been floated for Yarmolenko, with Chinese club Shandong Luneng looking to land the 30-year-old forward before the deadline passes.

However, Moyes dismissed reports that Yarmolenko could move to China as he revealed he is unaware of any switch being on the horizon.

The Scot stressed that the Ukrainian has been an integral part of his squad at the London Stadium, and he acknowledged that the contributions made by the player have always had great impact.

“I haven’t heard anything about it”, Moyes told a press conference, when asked about the speculation.

“He’s made some big contributions to us at different times.

“So, it’s something I’m not aware of.”

It remains to be seen whether Yarmolenko will follow in the footsteps of his former team-mate Marko Arnautovic, who swapped London for China last summer.