Former Switzerland defender Stephane Henchoz does not believe Granit Xhaka would have turned his season around if Mikel Arteta had not arrived at Arsenal.

Xhaka’s future at Arsenal seemed over when he reacted to the Emirates faithful amidst a sea of boos as he was taken off in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace last season.

The Swiss was tipped to leave Arsenal in January, but then Arteta replaced Unai Emery and he brought the midfielder back into the squad; by the end of the season, he was one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Henchoz feels that Xhaka’s return from the dead at Arsenal shows character, but feels the turnaround would have been impossible if Arteta had not been appointed Gunners boss.

He believes the Arsenal fans will forgive Xhaka in time and insisted that the north London club are to spring a surprise next season, he will be the key.

Henchoz told Swiss daily Blick: “That he endured the situation with whistles and then played so well, speaks for him.

“However, it would have been very difficult without the change of coach to Mikel Arteta.

“Now it is a great challenge for him.

“If he continues to show character, the fans will forgive him.

“And one thing is clear to me, for Arsenal to surprise everyone, they need an outstanding Xhaka.”

Xhaka is tipped to start when Arsenal kick off their Premier League season at Craven Cottage against Fulham on Saturday.