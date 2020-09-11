Mikel Arteta has insisted that Alexandre Lacazette is happy at Arsenal and is prepared to fight for a place in his team in the new season.

Lacazette has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, with the club hoping to sell players to raise funds and balance the books.

It has been floated in some quarters that the Gunners could sell the Frenchman to fund their move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey in the ongoing transfer window.

The 29-year-old could also likely to find it hard to find a place in the starting eleven next season, but Arteta stressed that the striker is happy and settled at Arsenal.

The Arsenal manager insists that Lacazette is more than aware of the competition for places up front, but believes that he is keen to stay and fight hard for a place in the team.

Arteta said in a press conference when asked about Lacazette: “He is really happy here, he wants to keep improving and contributing to the team.

“I know how good he is, the impact he is having. He knows about the competition he has with the front players, and again he needs to demand of himself to be the best striker at this football club, the same as the rest.

“He was very happy to hear that and the way he has been training and conducting himself has been excellent.”

Pressed on whether Lacazette has told him he wants to stay at the club, Arteta replied: “Yes, I think he is very happy here. That is my feeling and what I got from that message.”

It remains to be seen if Lacazette is still at Arsenal when the transfer window closes on 5th October.