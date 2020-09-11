Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu would be keen on a move to Italian Serie A club Napoli, the Spaniard’s agent has revealed.

The former Barcelona star has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road following Watford’s relegation to the Championship last season.

Italy has been touted as a possible destination with AC Milan and Napoli keen on the player, while Spanish La Liga side Sevilla have also been credited with an interest.

Napoli maintain a good relationship with the Hornets and could look to leverage the ties between the owners to win the race for the signature of Deulofeu.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, would himself be open to a move to Naples, agent Albert Botines has confirmed, revealing that the transfer is a possibility in the current transfer window.

“Yes, [moving to] Napoli is a possibility for Deulofeu“, Botines told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

“He would love to go back to Italy and wear the blue shirt.“

Deulofeu previously had a brief spell in Italy when he joined AC Milan from Everton on a six-month loan in 2017.