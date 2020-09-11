Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has backed Whites summer arrival Rodrigo to flourish at Elland Road, and believes the Spaniard is a perfect fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.

Spanish international Rodrigo, who arrived in west Yorkshire in the current transfer window, will fight for a first team spot with club number 9 Patrick Bamford to spearhead the Whites attack in the upcoming season.

The ex-Valencia star racked up 59 goals and 41 assists in all competitions for the Spanish giants, and at international level, he helped Spain lift the Under-21s European Championship, while also registering 23 senior caps since 2014, scoring eight goals.

Former Leeds striker Beckford is of the view that Rodrigo is similar to Bamford in terms of work rate and style of play, but his experience in the Spanish top flight and on the international stage takes the Whites new boy’s game into another level.

Beckford, who backed Rodrigo to flourish under Bielsa, believes the Spaniard’s positioning sense and hunger to etch his name on the scoresheet at every given opportunity will stand him in good stead as he goes into his first season in the English top flight.

“He is something similar to what we have got in Patrick Bamford but a little bit more experience”, Beckford told LUTV.

“Well a lot more experience playing on the international stage and playing in the top league as well.

“He is a player that works extremely hard and he is going to fit into the style of football that we like to see at Leeds United under Bielsa perfectly, because his movement is really, really good.

“He is confident and he is a pretty strong boy as well.

“He has got good size to him.

“So, he is definitely going to offer as something pretty similar to what we have, but the good thing that I like about him is his willingness to find himself in positions that are dangerous to scoring goals

“Whenever he sets the ball off on the right or the left wing, his first thought is where can I score.”

Rodrigo has previous experience of playing in England, having made 17 appearances on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Portuguese side Benfica in the 2010/11 season.