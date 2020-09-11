Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano does not believe that James Rodriguez has gone to England to play for Everton, but to play for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Colombia attacking midfielder has completed a move to join Everton, linking up with the Toffees from Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Real Madrid inserted a sell-on clause in the deal, but were happy to shed Rodriguez’s substantial wages from their books, while the player will now look to get his career back on track in the Premier League.

The Colombian has played under Ancelotti before and Valdano is firmly of the view that the Italian tactician is the only reason that Rodriguez has gone to Everton.

“James had a disappointing spell at Real Madrid and I have the impression that he’s not joining Everton, he’s going to Ancelotti FC”, Valdano was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.

“For me he was disappointing [at Real Madrid]. I expected a lot more from James in his first spell and I expected a lot more in his second spell.

“In the end, players often need a coach to make them feel comfortable and for him that coach is Ancelotti”, he added.

Rodriguez has penned a two-year contract at Everton, with the deal also containing an option for a third year at Goodison Park.

He won La Liga twice at Real Madrid, along with two Champions Leagues.

The 29-year-old also won the Bundesliga on two occasions at Bayern Munich, where he again played under Ancelotti.