Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Danny Rose that a move to Serie A with Genoa would be a smart switch, with the defender unlikely to clock much game time if he stays in north London.

With Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon providing options at left-back, 30-year-old Rose does not appear to be in Mourinho’s plans for the upcoming season.

He has interest from Serie A, with Genoa leading the chase for his services, though it remains to be seen if Rose wants to move to Italy.

Spurs boss Mourinho is of the view that the Englishman could struggle to compete with Davies and Sessegnon for the left-back spot in the team next season and feels a move to Genoa would suit him.

The Portuguese tactician insisted that the Italian Serie A club would have a good player on their hands if they get a deal over the line for Rose.

“If Genoa get Danny Rose I think they get a good player“, Mourinho told a press conference.

“We’ve got Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon an investment that we want to improve, so it will be tough for him.

“If he goes to Genoa and Serie A then that’s very good for him.“

A move to Genoa would see Rose moving away from England for the first time, having spent his entire career in English football.