Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has remained non-committal about his club’s interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago has been linked with a move to Liverpool for several weeks and the Reds are keen to take him to Anfield.

Talks have taken place between Liverpool and the player’s representatives, but the Reds are yet to place a bid and are not keen to match Bayern Munich’s €30m asking price.

The Liverpool manager indicated that he is tired of all the transfer rumours surrounding the club, but apart from praising Thiago’s quality, he kept mum on his side’s interest.

Asked about Thiago, Klopp said in a press conference: “If I could invent a word to end speculation I’d be really rich.

“Did I mention that Thiago is a really good player?

“It’s nice that we are linked with him but that’s all.”

Thiago’s future could be linked to that of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool to Barcelona.

Liverpool are watching their spending carefully and have already called off a deal for Timo Werner, who subsequently joined Chelsea.