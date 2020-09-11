Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has explained that the Whites’ ambition is to be right on the coattails of the Premier League’s big six.

The Yorkshire-based club sealed their much-desired promotion to the Premier League last season and are now looking forward to life in the top flight.

While Leeds have achieved their long-term dream of returning to the Premier League following 16 years away from it, they do not intend to settle for just that.

Whites owner Radrizzani has revealed that the club are targeting being just behind the Premier League’s big six over the next five years.

“The target in five years is to be behind the ‘Big Six’”, Radrizzani told the Financial Times.

“If we get there in terms of sports results and we have a very solid business . . . then we can be [worth] in the region of £600m-£1bn.”

Radrizzani also provided an update on the future of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who is staying for a further year, but refuses to sign long-term contracts.

“Let’s enjoy the season with him and then we will see where we go“, he said.

Leeds begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to title-holders Liverpool on Saturday.