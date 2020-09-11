Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that no decision has been taken on Rhian Brewster’s future at the moment and stressed that the club are being careful about his development.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea and scored eleven times in 22 appearances for the Welsh outfit.

Almost half of the Premier League are interested in signing him on loan in the ongoing transfer window, and clubs such as Sheffield United are even considering making an offer to sign him on a permanent deal.

Brewster has continued to train with the first-team squad at Liverpool and Klopp believes he is a massive talent with a big future ahead of him.

But the Liverpool manager stressed that the club are yet to take a call on the youngster’s immediate future and are keen to make sure that they make the best decision for his development.

Asked about Brewster’s future Klopp said in a press conference: “There’s nothing to say. He’s our player, a wonderful kid, big talent.

“The decisions just aren’t finished yet. There’s so much going on.

“We are really thoughtful about what would be best for his development.”

Liverpool still have several weeks in hand before taking a call on the player’s future as the window only closes on 5th October.