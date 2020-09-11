Oleksandr Zinchenko’s agent has admitted that the Ukrainian would consider an offer from Napoli, if Manchester City wanted to insert him into a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Manchester City are keen to bolster their defence with the addition of Koulibaly in the current transfer window and are in talks with Napoli over a deal, albeit through an intermediary.

The two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a fee, with the Citizens’ offer worth €65m including add-ons significantly less than Napoli’s valuation of €75m.

There has been talk of Manchester City offering Zinchenko as part of the deal and although those claims appear to have cooled , the 23-year-old would consider Napoli’s offer should Pep Guardiola’s side agree to include him in the deal.

Zinchenko’s agent Alan Prudnikov has admitted that the Ukrainian was on Napoli’s radar three years ago.

“He is on the radar of Napoli, three years ago there were meetings“, Prudnikov told Italian outlet Gonfialarete.

“But for this [Zinchenko to be included in the Koulibaly deal] we must ask the agent of Koulibaly, for whom we have the utmost respect, like we have the utmost respect for the management of Manchester City.

“If this happens [Manchester City call to include Zinchenko in the Koulibaly deal], we will listen to Napoli’s proposal and try to see what to do.“

Zinchenko, who has four more years left on his contract with the Manchester outfit, was a regular in Guardiola’s team last term, making 25 appearances across all competitions.