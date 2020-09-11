Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has insisted that no other manager in the current game exhibits the same level of passion for football as Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips is Bielsa’s trusted anchor in the Leeds midfield and the newly minted Three Lions star’s second season under Bielsa’s tutelage was capped off by his maiden English national team call up.

And much to the midfielder’s delight, Bielsa put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his stint at Elland Road and will now lead the Whites in the upcoming Premier League campaign after guiding them to the Championship title last year.

Phillips hailed Bielsa as one of the greatest managers in all of football and saluted the Argentine’s passion for the game.

Bielsa breathes and lives football every single day, according to the 24-year-old, and Phillips revealed that the Whites boss is equally relentless in his approach to training his team, as a lethargic attitude is never an option for him.

“He is just relentless, he is just passionate about football”, Phillips told the BBC.

“A lot of managers are passionate, but not to his level.

“He lives and breathes football every single day.

“It is with the players that he has here, he is relentless with us making sure that we are doing everything right to produce what we can on the pitch.

“And I think that is why he is one of the greatest managers.”

Bielsa’s Leeds will face champions Liverpool in the head coach’s first game since renewing his contract and will hope to kick off the league campaign with a win against the Reds on Saturday.