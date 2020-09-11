Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider has warned that Liverpool target Ozan Kabak will not leave the club in the current transfer window.

Liverpool are yet to fill the void left by Dejan Lovren, who was sold to Zenit St Petersburg, and have been linked with a move for Schalke’s 20-year-old centre-back Kabak, who is highly rated.

Schalke are suffering from financial troubles and recently let midfielder Weston McKennie move to Italian champions Juventus.

However, the club are not keen to cash in on Kabak and are sure that the defender is happy to stay for now, with Schneider telling the fans not to worry.

Schneider is of the view that Kabak is one of the best centre-back prospects in Europe, is delighted to have him at Schalke and will do everything to make sure that he is still at the club beyond the end of the window on 5th October.

“We are extremely happy that we managed to sign the greatest talent in Europe in this position last year with Ozan“, Schneider told German broadcaster Sport1.

“Ozan is a great player and a wonderful person. We are very happy that he is with us.

“I can reassure all fans: we will not give Ozan up.“

It remains to be seen if Schalke could rethink their position in the event Liverpool come in with a big offer to snap up the 20-year-old over the coming weeks.