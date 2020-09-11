Aurelio De Laurentiis’ good relationship with the Pozzo family has put Napoli in a strong position to sign Gerard Deulofeu in the ongoing transfer window.

With Watford relegated to the Championship, the 26-year-old winger is open to leaving the club and may not want to play in the second tier.

A move to Italy has been mooted and there are suggestions AC Milan are considering signing him and he did spend a season on loan at the Rossoneri in 2016/17.

It has also been claimed that Napoli are interested and they are in a solid position to sign the winger in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the good relationship that exists between Napoli supremo De Laurentiis and the Pozzos, the Watford owners, could grease the wheels of a potential deal.

Napoli are considering making a move for him and are counting on De Laurentiis leveraging his relationship with the Pozzos to get a deal done.

Deulofeu is open to a move to Italy and is waiting for concrete offers to land on his table in the ongoing window.

With less than a month left in the transfer window, both Watford and Deulofeu may step up efforts to find a suitable destination.