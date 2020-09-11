Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu has revealed that there was significant interest in him before he signed a new deal with Feyenoord, but he is happy he is still at De Kuip.

The 19-year-old Turkey international was heavily linked with a move to Premier League club Arsenal in the summer.

However, any move talk in the current window ended when Kokcu put pen to paper on a new deal with the Dutch Eredivisie outfit, committing to the club until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder has confirmed that there was significant interest in him before he extended his contract with Feyenoord, which he admits he would have done earlier if it was not for the links.

“[There were interested clubs] otherwise I would have signed much earlier, I think“, Kokcu told FOX Sports.

“There weren’t just rumours, something happened, but I’m glad I stayed at Feyenoord.“

However, those links do not matter to Kokcu now as the player is delighted to have committed to Feyenoord.

“I don’t know if I should say that here now“, Kokcu added.

“I eventually extended and that’s the most important thing. Those rumours don’t matter anymore now.“

Kokcu went on to reveal that Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat extending his contract convinced him to stay at the club but hinted that he could leave the Dutch side next year.

“It was not a difficult choice“, he said.

“The coach extended his contract, which also gave me the feeling that I can develop here for another year.

“Then I hope to leave Feyenoord as a great player.“

With Kokcu hinting at a possible departure next year, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will reignite their interest in the teenager.