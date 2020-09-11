Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has expressed his strong belief that his former team are able to attract top drawer players because of who the Whites are as a club and their boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa is bolstering his squad to gear up for for life back in the top flight and has already snapped up Spanish number 9 Rodrigo and Germany international Robin Koch this summer.

The west Yorkshire outfit are on the prowl for more additions to their first team set-up, with midfielders Rodrigo de Paul, Julian Draxler and defender Josko Gvardiol all claimed to be pursued by the Whites in the current transfer window.

Dorigo believes the ethos of Leeds, steeped in English football’s rich history, along with the presence of their illustrious head coach Bielsa are key factors that keep attracting quality players to Elland Road.

The Leeds legend expects Bielsa to add more talents to his arsenal in the coming weeks and stressed every new player that signs on the dotted line for the Premier League new boys knows that they will learn, improve and develop under the Argentine’s watchful eye.

“We have been able to attract players that, let us be honest, they are not going to Villa, they are not going to go Fulham, they are not going to those sort of clubs”, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“They are going to come to Leeds United because of who we are and Marcelo Bielsa, simple as that.

“They know that they are going to be part of something moving forward.

“They are going to be made better, they are going to improve themselves and they are going to enjoy the Premier League.

“And you know what, I am looking forward to one or two more signings and then we are going to be looking okay.”

Although Leeds’ league campaign will start on Saturday against Liverpool, Bielsa will have ample time to snap up more recruits, as the transfer window will only close on 5th October.