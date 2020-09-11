West Ham United have doubts about whether Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko would be able to adapt to the demands of Premier League football, according to the Guardian.

The 24-year-old centre-back has caught the eye at Shakhtar Donetsk and has been linked with a host of clubs over the course of the transfer window.

West Ham have been credited with an interest in the Ukrainian, but the Hammers have concerns over him.

David Moyes’ side rate the defender, but are unsure about whether he would be able to adapt to the Premier League.

Matviyenko helped Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the semi-final of the Europa League last season and was on occasion switched from his centre-back role to a left-back slot.

His versatility has further added to his attractiveness for a number of sides and he has also been linked with Leeds United.

The defender clocked a total of 39 appearances across all competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk over the course of last term.

Matviyenko has won 28 caps on the international stage for the Ukraine.