Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has revealed his disappointment at missing the Whites’ first game back in the Premier League against Liverpool.

Cooper’s name was missing from the squad when Marcelo Bielsa named his team for the Liverpool clash, with Pascal Struijk starting alongside new signing Robin Koch at the heart of their defence.

The Leeds captain suffered an injury ahead of the game and will not be visible on the Anfield turf today.

Cooper has been through thick and thin for Leeds over the last six years and was pivotal in them winning the Championship and getting back to the Premier League after 16 years.

And the defender conceded that he feels devastated at missing his big moment for the club but he is keen to support his team-mates as they take on Liverpool at Anfield.

The Leeds captain took to Twitter and wrote: “Gutted would be an understatement. I dreamt about this day.

“Today come too soon but I’m here to support the boys through our return to the Premier League

“Be loud and proud from home!”

Leeds will hope Cooper’s absence will not be felt at Anfield as Bielsa’s men face the challenge of playing against the champions.