Fixture: Fulham vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s opening Premier League clash against Fulham this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Following their worst league finish in 25 years last season, Arteta will be looking for improvements from Arsenal as he aims to start a new era at the Emirates.

The Gunners have gone with a back three of Kieran Tierney, new signing Gabriel and Rob Holdin,g with Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles playing in the wing-back positions.

Arsenal have gone with the midfield two of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Dani Ceballos, who rejoined the Arsenal on another loan deal from Real Madrid recently, is on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start on the left of a three-man attack that involves new signing Willian on the right and Alexandre Lacazette starting as the lone striker. Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nektiah are some of the options Arteta has on the bench.

Arsenal started last season with a 1-0 win away at Newcastle United and Arteta will hope that they will get a similar result at Craven Cottage this time around.

Arsenal Team vs Fulham

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Macey, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Willock, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah