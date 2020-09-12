Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has insisted that he enjoys the confidence of Mikel Arteta despite talk of the club trying to use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Lacazette has come out strongly to dispel rumours of him leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The Frenchman has made it clear that he is happy at Arsenal and is not interested in packing his bags at the Emirates yet.

There is speculation that Arsenal could offer him to Atletico Madrid as part of a deal to take Thomas, their number one midfield target, to north London before next month’s transfer deadline.

Lacazette conceded that if the rumours are true, it is not something he would enjoy, but the striker insists that Arteta is the one who is building the squad and stressed that he enjoys the Arsenal manager’s confidence despite all the speculation.

Asked about the Atletico Madrid rumours, the Frenchman told French sports daily L’Equipe: “If this is true, no it does not please me.

“But what matters is the choice of the coach and his confidence.

“He is the one who chooses the team, not the directors upstairs in the offices and I know I have his confidence.”

Arteta has himself said that Lacazette is happy at Arsenal and wants to fight for a place in the team.